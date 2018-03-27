 

Groovin’ With the Groceries: Moonchild - “The List”

2018 tour tickets ➡️ thisismoonchild.com

Follow us: facebook.com
instagram.com
@thisismoonchild

Stream on Spotify
CD/Digital/Vinyl

Credits:
Produced by Moonchild
(Moonchild is Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk)

Starring: Maasai Godwin & Connor Foster
Director: Evan Colten
Director of Photography: Jack Alexander Jr.
Producer: Robert Upchurch, Evan Colten
1st Asst. Director: Max Cunningham
Sound Designer: Galen McCaw
Production Designer: Isabelle Smith
Dance Choreographer: Cristina McKeever
Colorist: Gabe Sanchez

Special thanks to Antelope Acres Market for letting us film in their store!

