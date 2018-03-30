The Bob Cesca Show: We Have Collusion
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
We Have Collusion: NSFW; Happy Easter; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; Trump doesn’t understand the mail; Michael Cohen’s lawyer dig’s Cohen’s legal grave; Trump doesn’t need advisers; Laura Ingraham is an asshole; John Bolton linked to the Mercers who are linked to Cambridge Analytica; Sweaty Ronny Jackson upped to Veterans Affairs; Manafort and Gates knew they were dealing with Russia intelligence officers; Pigman John Dowd discussed pardons; Julian Assange is screwed; and much more.