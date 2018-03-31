And Now, Luca Stricagnoli’s Amazing Solo Version of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Can’t Stop,” on Triple Neck Acoustic Guitar

YouTube

“Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers, arranged and performed by Luca Stricagnoli.

The instrument played in this video is called Reversed Triple Neck Guitar and it was handmade by Davide Serracini serracini.it

Video by Joe Ehrhardt / a2k-media & music a2k.de / info@a2k.de

Recorded and mixed by Proton Studio

protonstudio.de

Location: many thanks to “Oldtimer Depot” for letting us shoot the video in their wonderful place

oldtimerdepot.de

The leather strap for the guitar, featuring the new leg strap was custom made by Richter Straps:

richterstraps.com

The percussive tool shown in the video is called Multi Clap and it’s made by Schlagwerk - schlagwerk.com…

Capos by Jim Dunlop Products jimdunlop.com

Strings by Dunlop Strings dunlopstrings.com

Luca uses a Stage Scape M20d by Line 6

line6.com