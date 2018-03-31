 

And Now, Luca Stricagnoli’s Amazing Solo Version of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Can’t Stop,” on Triple Neck Acoustic Guitar

137
Music • Views: 1,980
3

YouTube

Luca’s new record is out! Order here candyrat.com
Listen at: Spotify: tinyurl.com
itunes: tinyurl.com
Apple Music: tinyurl.com
Amazon: tinyurl.com

LUCA’S INSTAGRAM instagram.com
LUCA’S FACEBOOK facebook.com
WORLD TOUR 2017/2018
lucastricagnoli.com

LUCA’S WEBSITE lucastricagnoli.com
LUCA’S BOOKING info@lucastricagnoli.com

“Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers, arranged and performed by Luca Stricagnoli.

The instrument played in this video is called Reversed Triple Neck Guitar and it was handmade by Davide Serracini serracini.it

Video by Joe Ehrhardt / a2k-media & music a2k.de / info@a2k.de

Recorded and mixed by Proton Studio
protonstudio.de

Location: many thanks to “Oldtimer Depot” for letting us shoot the video in their wonderful place
oldtimerdepot.de

The leather strap for the guitar, featuring the new leg strap was custom made by Richter Straps:
richterstraps.com

The percussive tool shown in the video is called Multi Clap and it’s made by Schlagwerk - schlagwerk.com

Capos by Jim Dunlop Products jimdunlop.com

Strings by Dunlop Strings dunlopstrings.com

Luca uses a Stage Scape M20d by Line 6
line6.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Roseanne Barr Is Tweeting About QAnon, a New Pizzagate-Style Conspiracy Theory Barr's been full metal Trump-loving wingnut in a social liberal suit for a long long time. This is why I would never watch her show, and why I won't be spending money with advertisers on her show once someone ...
Thanos
2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Views: 70 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Leading Purveyors of Bogus Voter Fraud Claims Lose Big Case in FL A member of President Trump’s now-defunct voter fraud commission suffered a major defeat Friday, when a federal judge in Florida ruled against a lawsuit aimed at purging voters from the rolls. The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), a group ...
Thanos
2 hours, 57 minutes ago
Views: 63 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Official Teaser Trailer Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - In Theaters November 16fantasticbeasts.comfacebook.com instagram.com@FantasticBeasts Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the second of five all new adventures in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World™. At the end of the ...
Thanos
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 381 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Aimee Mann ‘Voices Carry’ 6-30-17 @ North Church (Portsmouth, NH) New comments disabled. Last finale song (both in Portsmouth and Bethlehem, NH). With Jonathan Coulton. Played during her new Grammy-winning "Mental Illness" album tour. See radi.al Portsmouth concert was part of Prescott Park Arts Festival (moved indoors due to ...
Thanos
6 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 422 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Deadpool 2 After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 756 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Al Di Meola ‘Broken Heart’ Official Music Video - New Album ‘OPUS’ Out February 23rd, 2018 "Broken Heart" by Al Di Meola, taken from the new album "OPUS".The album is out on February 23rd, 2018. Pre-order here:►CD: smarturl.it►LP: smarturl.it►iTunes: smarturl.it _____________________ earMUSIC is proud to announce the worldwide signing of Al Di Meola - the ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 811 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Human Rights Groups Denounce Proposed Global Data Sharing Possibly heading to Capitol Hill next week, Microsoft, Google, Apple and Facebook have lined up behind the legislation that overhauls how tech companies share data with foreign governments without notification or oversight. Amnesty International’s U.S. director Naureen Shah depicted ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 875 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs