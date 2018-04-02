Trump Starts the Week With a Torrent of Fear-Mongering and Gaslighting

The malevolent toad squatting in the White House awoke bright and early today and uncorked the following series of garbled, dishonest and racist tweets; even for him this is quite a torrent of idiocy and bad craziness.

I won’t even bother pointing out the numerous lies in this appalling, embarrassing stream of unconsciousness, because why bother? By now, everyone knows Trump is living in his own universe, and most of the conservative movement is there with him.

Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large “Caravans” of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

…Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People. Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon… No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Mexico is making a fortune on NAFTA…They have very strong border laws - ours are pathetic. With all of the money they make from the U.S., hopefully they will stop people from coming through their country and into ours, at least until Congress changes our immigration laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

So funny to watch Fake News Networks, among the most dishonest groups of people I have ever dealt with, criticize Sinclair Broadcasting for being biased. Sinclair is far superior to CNN and even more Fake NBC, which is a total joke. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

So sad that the Department of “Justice” and the FBI are slow walking, or even not giving, the unredacted documents requested by Congress. An embarrassment to our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Ohhhkay, then. Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the United States.

And then, there’s this.