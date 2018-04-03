 

Trump Gives EPA Saboteur Scott Pruitt the Kiss of Death: “We’ve Got Your Back”

79
Politics • Views: 862
2

As the worst EPA chief in history gets ever deeper into hot water, Trump reportedly called him yesterday to give him the infamous Kiss of Death: Trump Told Embattled EPA Chief ‘We’ve Got Your Back.’

President Donald Trump called his embattled environmental chief Monday to assure him his job is safe amid mounting scrutiny of Scott Pruitt’s travel, hiring practices and an unorthodox condo rental arrangement last year, according to two administration officials.

The president told Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, to “keep your head up” and “keep fighting,” because the White House has “got your back” said one of the officials, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters. That message was reinforced by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in a telephone call to Pruitt on Tuesday morning.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Republican Governor Forced to Stop Blocking Facebook Users Who Criticize Him Social media works both ways. Stifling criticism and critics is a mark of weakness. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan allegedly had a habit of blocking Facebook users and deleting comments when people criticized him, but a lawsuit has forced him ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Views: 51 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Roseanne Barr Is Tweeting About QAnon, a New Pizzagate-Style Conspiracy Theory Barr's been full metal Trump-loving wingnut in a social liberal suit for a long long time. This is why I would never watch her show, and why I won't be spending money with advertisers on her show once someone ...
Thanos
2 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 289 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Official Teaser Trailer Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - In Theaters November 16fantasticbeasts.comfacebook.com instagram.com@FantasticBeasts Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the second of five all new adventures in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World™. At the end of the ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 585 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Aimee Mann ‘Voices Carry’ 6-30-17 @ North Church (Portsmouth, NH) New comments disabled. Last finale song (both in Portsmouth and Bethlehem, NH). With Jonathan Coulton. Played during her new Grammy-winning "Mental Illness" album tour. See radi.al Portsmouth concert was part of Prescott Park Arts Festival (moved indoors due to ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 623 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Deadpool 2 After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 956 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs