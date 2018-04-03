Trump Gives EPA Saboteur Scott Pruitt the Kiss of Death: “We’ve Got Your Back”

As the worst EPA chief in history gets ever deeper into hot water, Trump reportedly called him yesterday to give him the infamous Kiss of Death: Trump Told Embattled EPA Chief ‘We’ve Got Your Back.’

President Donald Trump called his embattled environmental chief Monday to assure him his job is safe amid mounting scrutiny of Scott Pruitt’s travel, hiring practices and an unorthodox condo rental arrangement last year, according to two administration officials.

The president told Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, to “keep your head up” and “keep fighting,” because the White House has “got your back” said one of the officials, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters. That message was reinforced by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in a telephone call to Pruitt on Tuesday morning.