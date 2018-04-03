Breaking: Active Shooter Reported at YouTube Headquarters in San Bruno
This news is just hitting the wires…
Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.
— Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018
#BREAKING - Reports of possible active shooter at #YouTube in #SanBruno. City manager says they’ve received multiple 9-1-1 calls https://t.co/mVJwMHXIGU
— KRON4 News (@kron4news) April 3, 2018
Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra
— San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018
San Bruno police confirm to Recode they are responding to an active shooting situation at YouTube headquarters.https://t.co/GjgL1zXgf5
— Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) April 3, 2018