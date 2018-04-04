The Bob Cesca Show: Drug and People Flows
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Drug And People Flows: NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Shitty Grandpa is ranting on Twitter again; Trump goes to war against Amazon; Amazon cost Trump $400 million in net worth; Sinclair Broadcasting and Fake News; Van Der Zwaan sentenced to 30 days in prison; Rosenstein authorized Mueller to investigate Manafort’s collusion; Study shows fake news won the election for Trump; Trump will use the military to stop immigrants from entering; and much more.