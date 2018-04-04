 

So, So Good: I’m With Her (Aoife O’Donovan, Sarah Jarosz and Sara Watkins) on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert

March 28, 2018 | Bob Boilen — The three singers who perform together as I’m With Her sound like sisters. It’s as if they’ve known each other all their lives and share common roots and musical memories.

Aoife O’Donovan, Sarah Jarosz and Sara Watkins are bound by a love for bluegrass, chamber music, jazz, storytelling and singing. Each of these three musicians, now united under the I’m With Her name, have performed at the Tiny Desk before. Sara Watkins was here with Nickel Creek (2014), Watkins Family Hour (2015) and The Decemberists (2011). Sarah Jarosz was here in 2013 and Aoife O’Donovan came along with Yo Yo Ma and Chris Thile as part of the Goat Rodeo project back in 2011.

All three are brilliant players with an ever-shifting array of stringed instruments, guitars, ukulele, fiddle, mandolin and banjo. As I’m With Her, they know how to gather round a microphone and sing directly from their heart to yours. Purity is the brilliance behind I’m With Her.

The three songs they perform here come from the trio’s debut album, See You Around. It’s a sound made for the intimacy of the Tiny Desk and they all feel right at home.

Set List

“See You Around”
“Game to Lose”
“Overland”
Musicians

Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan

CREDITS
Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Beck Harlan, Dani Lyman; Production Assistant: Joshua Bote; Photo: Eslah Attar/NPR.

