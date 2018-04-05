The Bob Cesca Show: Kellyanne Conway as Witchiepoo
Humor • Views: 1,897
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Kellyanne Conway As Witchiepoo: NSFW; Kimberley A. Johnson, author of Peyton’s Choice, is here; The Great Coffee Caper; Trump is eroding our sanity; Trump really hates Amazon; Trump’s trade war hurts Trump voters more than anyone; McMaster vs Trump; Mueller’s team questions oligarchs; Infowars stooge says Russians should attack Mueller; Bernie and MLK and Dennis Kucinich; and much more.