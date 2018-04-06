 

A Scathing Piece by Madeleine Albright Says Trump Is Leading the World… Into Fascism

397
Opinion • Views: 4,022
3

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has the must-read opinion piece of the day: Will We Stop Trump Before It’s Too Late?

Instead of mobilizing international coalitions to take on world problems, he touts the doctrine of “every nation for itself” and has led America into isolated positions on trade, climate change and Middle East peace. Instead of engaging in creative diplomacy, he has insulted United States neighbors and allies, walked away from key international agreements, mocked multilateral organizations and stripped the State Department of its resources and role. Instead of standing up for the values of a free society, Mr. Trump, with his oft-vented scorn for democracy’s building blocks, has strengthened the hands of dictators. No longer need they fear United States criticism regarding human rights or civil liberties. On the contrary, they can and do point to Mr. Trump’s own words to justify their repressive actions.

At one time or another, Mr. Trump has attacked the judiciary, ridiculed the media, defended torture, condoned police brutality, urged supporters to rough up hecklers and — jokingly or not — equated mere policy disagreements with treason. He tried to undermine faith in America’s electoral process through a bogus advisory commission on voter integrity. He routinely vilifies federal law enforcement institutions. He libels immigrants and the countries from which they come. His words are so often at odds with the truth that they can appear ignorant, yet are in fact calculated to exacerbate religious, social and racial divisions. Overseas, rather than stand up to bullies, Mr. Trump appears to like bullies, and they are delighted to have him represent the American brand. If one were to draft a script chronicling fascism’s resurrection, the abdication of America’s moral leadership would make a credible first scene.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Roseanne Barr Is Tweeting About QAnon, a New Pizzagate-Style Conspiracy Theory Barr's been full metal Trump-loving wingnut in a social liberal suit for a long long time. This is why I would never watch her show, and why I won't be spending money with advertisers on her show once someone ...
Thanos
6 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 511 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Official Teaser Trailer Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - In Theaters November 16fantasticbeasts.comfacebook.com instagram.com@FantasticBeasts Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the second of five all new adventures in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World™. At the end of the ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 826 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Aimee Mann ‘Voices Carry’ 6-30-17 @ North Church (Portsmouth, NH) New comments disabled. Last finale song (both in Portsmouth and Bethlehem, NH). With Jonathan Coulton. Played during her new Grammy-winning "Mental Illness" album tour. See radi.al Portsmouth concert was part of Prescott Park Arts Festival (moved indoors due to ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 868 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs