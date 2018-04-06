Friday Night Get-Down: Mark Lettieri, “Baritone Funk #11”
It’s Supro Baritone time! Check it out:
Only 50 of these guitars are available worldwide, and Supro would like to get one in your hands for a sweet deal before Christmas. Want one? Contact Supro directly to reserve yours, and tell ‘em I sent ya.
suprousa@gmail.com / 631-331-7447
Gear used:
Supro Baritone
Guyatone WRm5 WahRocker
MXR Bass Octave Deluxe
Kemper Profiler (Div by 13)
Logic X
Composed and arranged by Mark Lettieri. © 2017