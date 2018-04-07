A Curiously Sad Song From They Might Be Giants: “The Greatest”
they call me the greatest
because I’m not very good
and they’re being sarcastic
they’re being sarcastic
oh, I’m taking names
but I’m not doing much
with the names that I’m taking
G O A T
they’re being sarcastic
they’re being sarcastic
they call me the greatest
but those cheers can be quiet
so I listen close
I listen close
yes I’m taking notes
but those notes aren’t helping
the ink washes away
G O A T
it washes away
it washes away
Dial-A-Song Video Week 5.
Starring Nick Offerman and James Trenton
Directed by Alex Italics
Produced by John Marsaglia
Cinematography by Brody Anderson
Edited by Genevieve Hernandez
Production Design by Sarah Castro
Visual Effects by Jared Potter
