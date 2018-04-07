A Curiously Sad Song From They Might Be Giants: “The Greatest”

YouTube

they call me the greatest

because I’m not very good

and they’re being sarcastic

they’re being sarcastic

oh, I’m taking names

but I’m not doing much

with the names that I’m taking

G O A T

they’re being sarcastic

they’re being sarcastic

they call me the greatest

but those cheers can be quiet

so I listen close

I listen close

yes I’m taking notes

but those notes aren’t helping

the ink washes away

G O A T

it washes away

it washes away

Dial-A-Song Video Week 5.

Starring Nick Offerman and James Trenton

Directed by Alex Italics

Produced by John Marsaglia

Cinematography by Brody Anderson

Edited by Genevieve Hernandez

Production Design by Sarah Castro

Visual Effects by Jared Potter

