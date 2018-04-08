A Brilliant Stop-Motion Animated Video for the New Eels Song: “Bone Dry”
Official video for “Bone Dry” from THE DECONSTRUCTION - out now!
Order & tour dates: eelstheband.com
Buy/stream ‘Bone Dry’: smarturl.it
Producers: Sofia Astrom, Tony Candelaria
Executive Producers: Duke Johnson, Dino Stamatopoulos
Director: Sofia Astrom
Art Director: Tony Candelaria
Director of Photography: Joe Passarelli
Lighting Technicians: Matthew Philip Hazelrig, David Charry
Animator: Anthony Scott, Sean Willets, Tony Candelaria, Misha Kline
Set builder: Brent Johnson
Puppets: Tony Candelaria
Design: Stef Choi
VFX supervisor: Ruairí Twohig
Art PA’s: Siyu Li, Mollie Ong, Katie Lazo, Meredith Quinn, Isabelle Aspi, Jeffrey Hsueh, Chase Biado