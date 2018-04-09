 

FBI Raids Office of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

Just breaking at the New York Times: F.B.I. Raids Office of Trump’s Longtime Lawyer Michael Cohen.

The F.B.I. on Monday raided the office of President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, seizing records related to several topics including payments to a pornographic-film actress.

