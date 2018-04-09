FBI Raids Office of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen
Just breaking at the New York Times: F.B.I. Raids Office of Trump’s Longtime Lawyer Michael Cohen.
The F.B.I. on Monday raided the office of President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, seizing records related to several topics including payments to a pornographic-film actress.
CBS’s Pat Milton reports the FBI stormed not only Michael Cohen’s office, but also his New York residence, seizing documents and other material, as authorized in a search warrant.
