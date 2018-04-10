 

FBI Raid Seeks Records of Payments to Porn Star and Ex-Playmate

Here’s the latest on those FBI raids of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s home and office: they’re looking for records of hush-money payments to women who had affairs with our so-called president.

Washington (CNN)The FBI raid on President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen sought information that included payments allegedly made to keep women silent about affairs with Trump more than a decade ago.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN Tuesday that a focus of Monday’s raid was to seek records on the deal set up between ex-Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal and a company that reportedly paid her amid the 2016 presidential campaign cycle to keep her account from publication.

