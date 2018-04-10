The Bob Cesca Show: Baby in a Corner
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Baby In A Corner: NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Michael Cohen raided by the FBI; Cohen suspected of bank fraud, campaign finance violations and wire fraud; Trump whined for six minutes; Trump says the FBI broke into Cohen’s house; Attorney client privilege; Agents were seeking records about payoffs to two women; Schumer and Grassley warn the president; Lindsay Graham says Trump is too smart to fire Mueller; Why Trump can’t stop this investigation; Trump always makes things worse for Trump; Trump staffers communication with the president thru Fox News; and much more.