Oops! Now Trump Wants to Get Back Into the TPP, After Burning Our Partners All Over the World

Here’s some news about which I can’t even: Trump weighs rejoining Trans-Pacific Partnership amid trade dispute with China.

President Trump told top administration officials Thursday to look at rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a major shift on the sprawling multination trade pact he rejected just days after taking office.

[…]

Trump gave the new orders to U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow during a meeting with lawmakers and governors in the White House Cabinet Room Thursday, according to several GOP senators in attendance.

[…]

Trump then told Lighthizer and Kudlow to “take a look at getting us back into that agreement, on our terms of course,” Thune said. “He was very I would say bullish about that.”