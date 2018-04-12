 

The Bob Cesca Show: Mob Boss

240
Humor • Views: 1,721
2

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Mob Boss: NSFW; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; Steve Bannon’s plot to undermine Robert Mueller; The Republican Thumb Measuring Contest; Paul Ryan resigning from Congress; The GOP hypocrisy on the deficit; The Cohen Raid and the Access Hollywood Tape; Florida Congressman DiSantis is an idiot; Comey’s forthcoming 2020 interview; Comey says Trump is a mob boss; Trump is deeply confused about Russia and the Cold War; Bring back the Czars; Joe DiGenova and his loyalty to the Mad King; and much more.

Little Green Footballs