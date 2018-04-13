The Sleaze Comes Out: Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Negotiated $1.6 Million Hush Money Deal for Top GOP Fundraiser

In the latest stunning development in the ongoing meltdown of the Trump gang, today the Wall Street Journal reports that Trump’s fixer Michael Cohen set up a 1.6 million hush money payout to a Playboy model impregnated by top GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy — a pregnancy that the model terminated.

As deputy finance chairman of the RNC, Broidy is also deeply involved in the Russia probe, through his connection to convicted pedophile George Nader — who set up the now-infamous meeting in the Seychelles between Erik Prince and a shady Russian banker.

The unraveling of this gang of sleazy crooks seems to be accelerating. More, please.