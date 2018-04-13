Reports: US to Announce Strikes Against Syria? UPDATE: Strikes Happen
There’s nothing confirmed yet, but several reliable sources are reporting that something big is happening at the White House — and it has to do with Syria.
In Lima, reporters traveling with Vice President Pence were suddenly rushed to the motorcade, running as quickly as we could. Pence is supposed to attend a reception and dinner tonight — and instead he is at the hotel. No one will yet tell us why.
— Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) April 14, 2018
BREAKING — @realDonaldTrump will make a statement about Syria tonight at 9pm from the Diplomatic Room at the White House. https://t.co/hzkMCfpWqd
— Michael D. Shear (@shearm) April 14, 2018