A Brilliant Live Performance by Mark Knopfler: “Postcards From Paraguay”

A live performance from the Meistersaal, Berlin on the 10th September 2007 filmed and broadcast by German TV station, RBB.

One thing was leading to the next

I bit off more than I could chew

I had the power to sign the checks

It wasn’t difficult to do

I couldn’t stay and face the music

So many reasons why

I won’t be sending postcards

From Paraguay

I robbed a bank full of dinero

A great big mountain of dough

So it was goodbye companero

And cheerio

I couldn’t stay and face the music

So many reasons why

I won’t be sending postcards

From Paraguay

I never meant to be a cheater

But there was blood on the wall

I had to steal from peter

To pay what I owed to Paul

I couldn’t stay and face the music

So many reasons why

I won’t be sending postcards

From Paraguay