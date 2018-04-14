A Brilliant Live Performance by Mark Knopfler: “Postcards From Paraguay”
A live performance from the Meistersaal, Berlin on the 10th September 2007 filmed and broadcast by German TV station, RBB.
One thing was leading to the next
I bit off more than I could chew
I had the power to sign the checks
It wasn’t difficult to do
I couldn’t stay and face the music
So many reasons why
I won’t be sending postcards
From Paraguay
I robbed a bank full of dinero
A great big mountain of dough
So it was goodbye companero
And cheerio
I couldn’t stay and face the music
So many reasons why
I won’t be sending postcards
From Paraguay
I never meant to be a cheater
But there was blood on the wall
I had to steal from peter
To pay what I owed to Paul
I couldn’t stay and face the music
So many reasons why
I won’t be sending postcards
From Paraguay