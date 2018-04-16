This Is Wild: Trump Fixer Michael Cohen’s “Mystery” Third Client Is… Sean Hannity!
They fought tooth and nail to avoid revealing it in court today, but the judge ordered Michael Cohen’s attorneys to say out loud the name of the “mystery third client” they were trying to hide — Fox News demagogic slab Sean Hannity!
Hannity’s already out with a ludicrous excuse…
HANNITY ON COHEN: “We definitely had attorney-client privilege because I asked him for that. But he never sent me a bill, or an invoice. … We definitely would say ‘Attorney-client’ when I asked him something in a legal frame’.”
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) April 16, 2018