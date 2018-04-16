Overnight Jam: Snarky Puppy Comrades Bokanté: “Limyè”

YouTube

Bokanté - Limyè

From the album “Strange Circles,” out now on GroundUP Music.

Digital: radi.al

Physical: store.groundupmusic.net

Recorded and filmed at Dreamland Studios in West Hurley, New York, in April of 2016.

Written by Michael League & Malika Tirolien.

Music arranged by Michael League.

Vocals arranged and lyrics written by Malika Tirolien.

Produced by Michael League.

Personnel:

Malika Tirolien - vocals

Jamey Haddad - percussion

André Ferrari - percussion

Keita Ogawa - percussion

Chris McQueen - electric guitar

Bob Lanzetti - Hammertone electric guitar

Roosevelt Collier - lap steel guitar (solo)

Michael League - baritone electric guitar

Michael League – electric bass

Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard.

Assisted by Bella Blasko.

Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk NYC.

Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon C.F. Yu, Yusuke Suzuki, and Michael League.

Lyrics:

Verse

too many lights out

even today, the wind extinguished another flame

how can we see if there is no light?

day by day

the house is losing its warmth

coldness is smiling

how will we warm ourselves without the fire

even the stars fall as rain

pouring out the windows of our hearts

we can’t travel if the stars are falling

the night is eating the children of the sun

what will become of us

if she can’t be satisfied?

Chorus

help

the light is off

it is dark

we need to see

send some lights

Verse

hope took a boat

and never came back

light a fire

so we can guide it home

hurry

saw some wood

rub some stones

set it alight

Chorus

help

the light is off

it is dark

we need to see

send some lights

turn on the light

send us some lights

before mine goes out