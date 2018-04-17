The Bob Cesca Show: The Taint Team
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Taint Team: NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Time for Trump to resign; Lordy there are tapes; Sean Hannity is Michael Cohen’s third client; Tweet of the Year; Trump called Cohen even though Cohen’s phones are tapped; McClatchy reports Cohen was actually in Prague per the Steele Dossier; The McCabe report and Trump’s stupid reaction to it; Rep Jim Jordan gives us a great example of gaslighting; Trump halts Russia sanctions; Polls and the Midterm Blue Wave; and much more.