 

Trump Contradicts His Own Words About Why He Fired James Comey

64
Politics • Views: 1,961
2

YouTube

Another day, another string of bizarre hallucinatory tweets from our so-called president. Today Donald Trump fired up his iPhone and completely contradicted himself about firing James Comey over the Russia probe.

Last year he told NBC News anchor Lester Holt:

“And in fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said ‘you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won’.”

Seems pretty clear, right? Nonetheless, in this morning’s tweet he totally reversed himself. Does he think nobody notices when he does this stuff?

This is the problem with telling as many lies as President Racist Grandpa — it’s hard to keep all the stories straight.

Then there was this fever dream:

Every single word of this is a lie, including “and” and “the.” None of it is actually happening in the real world.

And then, this one:

Trump breaks his silence about Stormy Daniels with a tweet implying he knew about her claims years ago, after denying he knew anything at all about her, and saying Michael Cohen acted completely on his own by arranging hush money for her.

We see why it’s so difficult for Trump to keep lawyers around. They have a reckless fool for a client.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
James Comey’s Book, a Higher Loyalty, Explained Matthew Yglesias, Vox: James Comey’s book, a Higher Loyalty, explained To Trump, the key question about everything is how it relates to him personally — friends should be rewarded, and enemies should be punished. That’s how economic regulation works ...
Big Beautiful Door
10 hours, 36 minutes ago
Views: 98 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
AG Hawley Says Greitens May Have Committed a Felony. It’s Time to Resign Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ legal problems grew Tuesday, providing more evidence that he should resign or be impeached as quickly as possible. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley — like Greitens, a Republican — said his office has found evidence ...
Thanos
12 hours, 4 minutes ago
Views: 98 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Who Is, or Was, the Greatest Martial Artist in History?I only got to the rank of 2nd degree black belt in Chinese & American Kenpo, so I am certainly no expert. I earned all my higher belts at American Karate Studios in Northeastern Ohio, and was a competitor on ...
Samuel Vargo
3 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 233 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Way We Regulate Self-Driving Cars Is Broken—here’s How to Fix It The key issue is this: the current system is built around an assumption that cars will be purchased and owned by customers. But the pioneers of the driverless world—including Waymo, Cruise, and Uber—are not planning to sell cars to ...
Thanos
3 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 213 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Android’s Trust Problem Isn’t Getting Better Android security is largely failing due to a smorgasbord of issues and lies. Published today, a two-year study of Android security updates has revealed a distressing gap between the software patches Android companies claim to have on their devices ...
Thanos
5 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 462 • Comments: 3 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Tour of the Moon in 4K Take a virtual tour of the Moon in all-new 4K resolution, thanks to data provided by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. As the visualization moves around the near side, far side, north and south poles, we highlight interesting features, ...
Thanos
5 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 437 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Vermont Governor Signs Sweeping Gun Control Measures Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday signed sweeping gun control measures -- including limits on the size of magazines -- that the Legislature passed last month after contentious debate. The measures:-- Raise the minimum age for gun buyers to ...
Thanos
6 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 517 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Roseanne Barr Is Tweeting About QAnon, a New Pizzagate-Style Conspiracy Theory Barr's been full metal Trump-loving wingnut in a social liberal suit for a long long time. This is why I would never watch her show, and why I won't be spending money with advertisers on her show once someone ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,810 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs