Trump Contradicts His Own Words About Why He Fired James Comey

Another day, another string of bizarre hallucinatory tweets from our so-called president. Today Donald Trump fired up his iPhone and completely contradicted himself about firing James Comey over the Russia probe.

Last year he told NBC News anchor Lester Holt:

“And in fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said ‘you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won’.”

Seems pretty clear, right? Nonetheless, in this morning’s tweet he totally reversed himself. Does he think nobody notices when he does this stuff?

Slippery James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history, was not fired because of the phony Russia investigation where, by the way, there was NO COLLUSION (except by the Dems)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

This is the problem with telling as many lies as President Racist Grandpa — it’s hard to keep all the stories straight.

Then there was this fever dream:

There is a Revolution going on in California. Soooo many Sanctuary areas want OUT of this ridiculous, crime infested & breeding concept. Jerry Brown is trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border, but the people of the State are not happy. Want Security & Safety NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Every single word of this is a lie, including “and” and “the.” None of it is actually happening in the real world.

And then, this one:

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Trump breaks his silence about Stormy Daniels with a tweet implying he knew about her claims years ago, after denying he knew anything at all about her, and saying Michael Cohen acted completely on his own by arranging hush money for her.

We see why it’s so difficult for Trump to keep lawyers around. They have a reckless fool for a client.