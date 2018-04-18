 

Rube Goldberg Would Be Proud of Joseph’s Machines: Presenting, “The Cake Server”

YouTube

I hate waiting for dessert, so here’s a Rube Goldberg machine to streamline dinnertime. It lets me keep eating, with no break before cake. It’s my most complex yet and took 3 months to make so I hope you enjoy it!
► Welcome to my channel! I am an inventor of useless machines.
► Subscribe so that you never miss a new one! bit.ly

The first song is by the Jews Brothers Band, track “Tchavolo Swing” (the singer is my mother!) Please support them by buying their track: bit.ly
The second song is also my mother singing! It’s called Sweet Treat. You can hear the whole song here: YouTube

Website: josephsmachines.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: @josephherscher

JOSEPH’S MACHINES solve everyday problems using familiar objects in unfamiliar ways. He creates them in his apartment in Brooklyn, New York.

Created by Joseph Herscher
Starring: Wiremu the Baby
Filmed by Corey Gegner
Film Assistant: Asher Mills
Baby Acting Coach: Gemma Gracewood
Music: The Jews Brothers Band, Linn Lorkin
Special Thanks To: Olivia Lynch, Linn Lorkin, Adam Smith, Anna Rugis

