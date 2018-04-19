 

Ted Cruz Wins the Prize for Most Revolting Grovel of the Day

What sort of low-down groveling sycophant would suck up to Donald Trump even after Trump attacked his wife’s looks and accused his father of being involved in the assassination of JFK?

Ted Cruz, of course, setting new standards for bootlicking crap weasels everywhere.

You might want to have an air sickness bag handy if you click through to read this pile of suck. This is where the Republican Party has ended up in the Trump era.

