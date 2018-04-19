The Bob Cesca Show: Let’s Get It On
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Let’s Get It On: NSFW; Kimberley Johnson is here from the Start Me Up podcast and Ark Stories; Karen McDougal settles her lawsuit with the Enquirer; Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti are beautifully trolling Trump and Cohen; Stormy’s Penthouse spread; Trump is getting rich from taxpayer money; Trump and Prime Minister Abe; Cohen withdraws his suit against Buzzfeed; McConnell and the GOP are owned by Russia now; Ted Cruz is Trump’s cuck; Nobody’s been tougher on Russia; Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un; and much more.