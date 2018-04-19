New From Maestro Ry Cooder: “Everybody Ought to Treat a Stranger Right”
Directed by Jeff Coffman
“The Prodigal Son”, Ry’ Cooder’s first new solo release in six years, is set for release May 11, 2018! Pre-order / stream “The Prodigal Son” here: found.ee
LYRICS
everybody ought to treat a stranger right, long ways from home
everybody ought to treat a stranger right, a long ways from home
be careful how you treat a stranger, by belying you turn him away
but the fear that he might endanger will drive him from your gate
chorus
be mindful of your speaking, careful how you go along
you must always treat a poor stranger right and accept him in your home
chorus
all of us down here are strangers, none of us have no home
don’t ever hurt your brother and cause him to feel alone
chorus
everybody ought to treat a stranger right