New From Maestro Ry Cooder: “Everybody Ought to Treat a Stranger Right”

Directed by Jeff Coffman

“The Prodigal Son”, Ry’ Cooder’s first new solo release in six years, is set for release May 11, 2018! Pre-order / stream “The Prodigal Son” here: found.ee

LYRICS

everybody ought to treat a stranger right, long ways from home

everybody ought to treat a stranger right, a long ways from home

be careful how you treat a stranger, by belying you turn him away

but the fear that he might endanger will drive him from your gate

chorus

be mindful of your speaking, careful how you go along

you must always treat a poor stranger right and accept him in your home

chorus

all of us down here are strangers, none of us have no home

don’t ever hurt your brother and cause him to feel alone

chorus

everybody ought to treat a stranger right