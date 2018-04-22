Interview and Two-Song Live Concert by Snarky Puppy: The Dunlop Sessions
TRACK LISTING:
00:00 Interview #1 / Warming up with “Whitecap” excerpt
02:27 Live Performance: “Binky”
16:20 Interview #2
19:01 Live Performance: “Flood”
In this episode of Dunlop Sessions, Grammy Award winners Snarky Puppy throw down with their unique brand of funky fusion, and discuss their beginnings and the risks and rewards of standing by your musical vision.
Bass, composer, band leader: Michael League
Keys: Cory Henry
Keys, trumpet: Justin Stanton
Guitar: Mark Lettieri
Trumpet, flugelhorn: Mike “Maz” Maher
Tenor sax, flute, clarinet: Chris Bullock
Percussion: Nate Werth
Drums: Larnell Lewis
VIDEO CREDITS:
Executive Producer: Jimmy Dunlop
Co-Producer: Chrys Johnson
Director: Joey Tosi
Assoc Producer: Darryl Anders
Art Director: Graham Shaw
Editor/Asst Director: Max Baloian
Director of Photography: Donavan Sell
Gaffer/Lighting: Joseph Mendoza, Little Giant Lighting & Grip, San Francisco CA
Camera Operators: Colin McCaulife, Ben Lunden, Nick Schwietzer, Andy Haney, Tandy Kyne
Recorded Live at Fantasy Studios, Berkeley Ca fantasystudios.com
Recording & Mixing Engineer: Adam Munoz, Fantasy Studios
Audio Mastering: Peter Lyman, Infransonic Sound, Los Angeles CA infrasonicsound.com
SPECIAL THANKS:
Michael League & Snarky Puppy snarkypuppy.com
SIR Music Rentals, San Francisco CA. sir-usa.com…
Market Hall Catering, Oakland CA
Jule Potter, Santa Cruz, CA juleamps.com