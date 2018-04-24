Trump Loves Murderous Dictators, Part 267: Calls Kim Jong Un “Very Open” and “Honorable”

YouTube

I set this video to start at the section where Donald Trump calls North Korean despot Kim Jong Un “very open” and “honorable.” Yes, that would be the guy who ordered the assassination of his own half-brother with VX nerve gas, the guy who starves his own people and frequently has dissenters jailed, tortured and murdered.

“Honorable.”

The rest of the video is filled with Trump’s usual incoherent rambling and boasting.

