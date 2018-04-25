Video: Colbert on Trump’s Cringeworthy Day With Emmanuel Macron

YouTube

Donald Trump welcomed the French President and First Lady to the White House. Or at least he tried to.

Stay tuned after the absurdly offensive “dandruff-brushing” dominance ritual for Trump’s handshake with Macron; it’s more like the start of a wrestling match than a real handshake, as Macron and Trump jockey for position and roughly yank each other around.

What’s going on in our White House is so freaking bizarre.