 

Great Interview: Seth Meyers w/ Sarah Kendzior, on the Systemic Issues That Will Outlast Trump

248
Politics • Views: 4,397
6

YouTube

Writer Sarah Kendzior talks about studying dictators for her PhD, why she loves complaining and the systemic problems that will still exist once Trump is out of office.

In the Trump era, Sarah Kendzior has been one of the most prescient and accurate writers and prognosticators about our benighted political hellscape. Here she is with Seth Meyers discussing her PhD background in studying authoritarianism, and making appropriately pessimistic predictions about the coming days of the Trump Horror.

