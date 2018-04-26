The Bob Cesca Show: The Candyman
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Candyman — NSFW; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; Mike Pompeo confirmed as Secretary of State; Bill Cosby convicted; Ronny Jackson withdraws his name from consideration; Ronny Jackson and the opioid crisis inside the White House; Trump went nuts on Fox and Friends this morning; Donnie Motormouth; Trump admits Cohen has done very little work for him; Trump copycat Don Blankenship; Trump wants to review documents seized from Michael Cohen; and much more.