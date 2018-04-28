Video: Joy Reid Addresses Her Offensive Blog Posts
Via Rachel Maddow:
Watch: @MSNBC’s Joy Reid addresses homophobic blog posts:
“I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things … but I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted and written in the past, why some people don’t believe me.” https://t.co/j0HEsnLuNp
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 28, 2018
Brains, guts, heart and soul — beloved Joy Reid has always been a treasured and brilliant colleague, but I’ve never been prouder to work with her than I am now. https://t.co/J95uL3CjMv
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 28, 2018