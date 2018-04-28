Video: Michelle Wolf’s Complete Performance at the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner
In some kind of weird ritualistic dominance competition, President Racist Grandpa has been repetitively ranting away at another of his pointless Hitler-esque rallies in Michigan where there are lots of yahoos who love him while the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner happens in Washington DC where Trump allegedly works when he isn’t golfing or having affairs with Playboy models. Featuring comedian Michelle Wolf, who is funny. Please enjoy!