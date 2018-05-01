That Absurdly Glowing Health Letter From Trump’s Doctor? Trump Wrote It.

Come on, now. Everybody already knew this, right? I mean, just read the thing. It couldn’t have been more obvious that it was Donald Trump’s language if he had signed it with a Magic Marker.

(CNN) — When Dr. Harold Bornstein described in hyperbolic prose then-candidate Donald Trump’s health in 2015, the language he used was eerily similar to the style preferred by his patient.

It turns out the patient himself wrote it, according to Bornstein.

“He dictated that whole letter. I didn’t write that letter,” Bornstein told CNN on Tuesday. “I just made it up as I went along.”