 

The Bob Cesca Show: Cocaine Mitch

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Cocaine Mitch — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News & Comment is here with his annual May 1 tradition; Mueller’s questions for Trump leak to the NYT; Trumper Don Blankenship attacks Mitch McConnell in new ad; Michelle Wolf, Donald Trump and the Saturday Night Comedy Massacre; Ronny Jackson threatened Pence’s doctor; Bornstein’s office raided by Trump’s thugs; Trump will seek the death penalty for drug dealers; Another White House typo could’ve triggered a war; John Kelly says Trump is an idiot; and much more.

