A Beautiful Bob Schneider Performance: “Love Is Everywhere,” Ft. Tosca Strings

I guess I’m in a mood to take a break from posting about politics today (and also dealing with iPhone upgrade issues for way too long), because I stumbled across this incredible version of one of my favorite Bob Schneider songs, with a gorgeous string arrangement played by Tosca Strings.

The title of the song is deceptively positive.

KUTX presents Bob Schneider performing “Love Is Everywhere” ft. Tosca Strings live from Studio 1A on November 15th, 2013

Lyrics:

Soon Yin was a pilot in the nationally known

Amazing ladies of the outer ozone

She didn’t have no kids, she didn’t have no time

She was a woman of her word, she was a fighter of crime

She looked good in a hat, she had a natural way

With tools and no car she went to UCLA

And everybody said she was as crazy as a loon

When she was a girl she’d spend every afternoon

Sitting in her backyard pretending to be

A fighter ace in the Japanese military

She liked to make up her mind, she kept her feet in the air

She wore her heart on her sleeve ‘cause she liked it there

And it was all well and good until she met this young man

A young pilot named Steve with a beautiful tan

He spoke English and French and he swam like a swan

He had a mouth full of teeth and more style than Cézanne

He could talk to the bees, he could breathe in the air

He wore his heart on his sleeve ‘cause he’d found it there

And they’d sit in the trees and they’d talk through the night

While the blind moon swam in the pale starry light

They talked and they crowed and they told what they knew

It was better than beer, it was all strange and new

There was grass all around, there was black up above

It was more than hello, it was something like love

And I don’t know why life, it seems to be

So hard for dreamers like you and me

When love is, love is, love is everywhere