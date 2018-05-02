 

A Beautiful Bob Schneider Performance: “Love Is Everywhere,” Ft. Tosca Strings

I guess I’m in a mood to take a break from posting about politics today (and also dealing with iPhone upgrade issues for way too long), because I stumbled across this incredible version of one of my favorite Bob Schneider songs, with a gorgeous string arrangement played by Tosca Strings.

The title of the song is deceptively positive.

KUTX presents Bob Schneider performing “Love Is Everywhere” ft. Tosca Strings live from Studio 1A on November 15th, 2013

Lyrics:

Soon Yin was a pilot in the nationally known
Amazing ladies of the outer ozone

She didn’t have no kids, she didn’t have no time
She was a woman of her word, she was a fighter of crime
She looked good in a hat, she had a natural way
With tools and no car she went to UCLA

And everybody said she was as crazy as a loon
When she was a girl she’d spend every afternoon

Sitting in her backyard pretending to be
A fighter ace in the Japanese military
She liked to make up her mind, she kept her feet in the air
She wore her heart on her sleeve ‘cause she liked it there

And it was all well and good until she met this young man
A young pilot named Steve with a beautiful tan

He spoke English and French and he swam like a swan
He had a mouth full of teeth and more style than Cézanne
He could talk to the bees, he could breathe in the air
He wore his heart on his sleeve ‘cause he’d found it there

And they’d sit in the trees and they’d talk through the night
While the blind moon swam in the pale starry light
They talked and they crowed and they told what they knew
It was better than beer, it was all strange and new

There was grass all around, there was black up above
It was more than hello, it was something like love

And I don’t know why life, it seems to be
So hard for dreamers like you and me
When love is, love is, love is everywhere

Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST

