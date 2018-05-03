Trump Follows Giuliani’s Stunning Admission That He Lied About Stormy Daniels With an Even More Damaging Twitter Rant

OK, folks. Coffee break’s over. Back on your heads.

Today our so-called president followed up Rudy Giuliani’s stunning admission that Trump outright lied when he said he knew nothing about the Stormy Daniels case (he knew plenty) and hadn’t authorized any payments (he did) with an even more damaging series of tweets trying to talk his way out of what was very clearly a violation of campaign finance laws at the very least.

And a violation of all standards of simple human decency as well.

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

…very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

…despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

“Played no roll.” LOL.

Notice that he forgot how to thread his tweets again.

It would be the height of poetic justice if Trump’s affair with a porn star is what starts the dominos tumbling. The sleaziness. The sleaziness.