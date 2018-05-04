Oops! Rudy Giuliani Screwed Up, and Now He’s Being Sent Out to “Clarify” His “Views”

What a gang of malevolent yet incompetent clowns

In today’s episode of the Comedy of Villains, Rudy Giuliani has been sent on the media rounds today, to try to walk back the insanely damaging statements he made yesterday about Trump’s hush money payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The story they agreed on is that Trump just found out about the payoff.

The excuse seems to be that Trump is a busy man, and wealthy, and he has little people who scurry around with satchels of cash to hand out to any porn stars he needs silenced. Kind of like remora attached to sharks.

But this is the part that elicited an audible guffaw from yours truly.

In a telephone interview with NBC News, Giuliani insisted he only shared details of the payment with Trump about a week ago. “I don’t think the president realized he paid him (Cohen) back for that specific thing until we (his legal team) made him aware of the paperwork,” he said. Giuliani said the president responded, “Oh my goodness, I guess that’s what it was for.”

I just keep imagining Trump saying, “Oh my goodness!” and cracking up.

And here’s another new statement from Repentant Rudy. Trump must have read him the riot act. Oh my goodness!