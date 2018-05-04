The Bob Cesca Show: I Meant to Do That
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
I Meant To Do That — NSFW; Jacki Schechner is here from InvestigateRussia.org; Rudy Giuliani totally lost his shpadoinkle on Hannity; Giuliani blabs about Trump’s payoff to Stormy Daniels and refers to FBI agents as Nazi Stormtroopers; Giuliani could have implicated Trump in a federal crime; Trump and Giuliani running the show; The government tapped Michael Cohen’s phones; Michael Schmidt reports Trump and Cohen aren’t disclosing details to their own lawyers; Ukraine sold rockets in exchange for shutting out Mueller; Ty Cobb is out; Cambridge Analytica shuts down; and much more.