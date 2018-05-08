Watch Live: Trump Announces His Decision on Iran Nuclear Deal

YouTube

Here we go, folks. Trump might surprise the world and announce he’s going to keep the Iran nuclear deal intact, but it’s much more likely he’s going to trash it and throw the Middle East and the whole world into a deadly nuclear arms race for no other reason than his insane jealousy of Barack Obama.

This may be Trump’s most momentous action yet, and I do not have a good feeling about it.

Yep. He’s going to trash it.

BREAKING: Senior administration officials have begun informing congressional leaders that Pres. Trump plans to remove the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose economic sanctions, sources tell @ABC. https://t.co/R7o1MiBCGZ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 8, 2018

BREAKING: Israel says it has spotted Iranian military movement in Syria, orders readying of bomb shelters on Israeli-held Golan pic.twitter.com/KpbZyEvTG6 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 8, 2018