The Bob Cesca Show: Be Best
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Be Best — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Trump pulls out of the Iran Deal; Iran threatens more nukes than ever; Trump slurring his words again; Eric Schneiderman accused of sexual assault; Bob versus the NRA; Primary day in West Virginia; Melania Trump announces ‘Be Best’ campaign; Melania’s booklet stolen from Obama team; Trump’s mock Mueller interview was a disaster; Dems to release 3,000 Russian Facebook ads; The linkage between Russia and the inauguration; and much more.