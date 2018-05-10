The Bob Cesca Show: Tucker Carlson’s Sidekick
Tucker Carlson’s Sidekick — NSFW; Driftglass and Bluegal from the Professional Left podcast are here; Greenwald still flacking for Trump and scolding the left; NeverTrump Republicans in the age of Trumpism; Trump and Sarah Sanders repeatedly lied about a NYT article on Pompeo; Michael Avenatti vs Michael Cohen; Cohen received bribes for access to Trump; Or was the money intended for Trump; Senate Intel Committee and voter registration hacking; Hostages released from North Korea; Trump compliments Kim Jong Un; 2018 could be a rerun of 2002; and so much more.