 

The Bob Cesca Show: Tucker Carlson’s Sidekick

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Tucker Carlson’s Sidekick — NSFW; Driftglass and Bluegal from the Professional Left podcast are here; Greenwald still flacking for Trump and scolding the left; NeverTrump Republicans in the age of Trumpism; Trump and Sarah Sanders repeatedly lied about a NYT article on Pompeo; Michael Avenatti vs Michael Cohen; Cohen received bribes for access to Trump; Or was the money intended for Trump; Senate Intel Committee and voter registration hacking; Hostages released from North Korea; Trump compliments Kim Jong Un; 2018 could be a rerun of 2002; and so much more.

