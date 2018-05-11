Video: Learn How to Play Courtney Barnett’s “Sunday Roast”

YouTube

‘Sunday Roast’ is taken from Courtney Barnett’s upcoming album ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’ out on 18th May 2018. Pre-order here: courtney-barnett.lnk.to

Out on Milk! Records, Marathon Artists and Mom+Pop

courtneybarnett.com.au

Follow:

Video by Courtney Barnett with help from Danny, Bones and Dave.

Words & Music by Courtney Barnett

Don’t come with your arms swinging

Throw them around me

Some kind of sweet relief

I hope you never leave

It’s all the same to me

Just bring yourself

You know your presence is

Present enough

I got a front row seat

It’s all the same to me

I spend a lotta my time

Doin’ a whole lotta nothing

I know you’re doin’ your best

I think you’re doin’ just fine

I know it’s been a long week

And now you’re takin’ your time

Some kindness goes around

Some kinda backfires

It’s all the same to me

Ignore that voice

It puts you down

You make your choice

I’m here for you

It’s all the same to me

I got a lot on my mind

But I dunno how to say it

I know you’re doin’ your best

I think you’re doin’ just fine

Keep on keepin’ on yknow you’re not alone

And I know all your stories but I’ll listen to them again

And if you move away yknow I’ll miss your face

It’s all the same to me yknow it’s all the same to me