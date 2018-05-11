Video: Learn How to Play Courtney Barnett’s “Sunday Roast”
‘Sunday Roast’ is taken from Courtney Barnett’s upcoming album ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’ out on 18th May 2018. Pre-order here: courtney-barnett.lnk.to
Out on Milk! Records, Marathon Artists and Mom+Pop
Video by Courtney Barnett with help from Danny, Bones and Dave.
Words & Music by Courtney Barnett
Don’t come with your arms swinging
Throw them around me
Some kind of sweet relief
I hope you never leave
It’s all the same to me
Just bring yourself
You know your presence is
Present enough
I got a front row seat
It’s all the same to me
I spend a lotta my time
Doin’ a whole lotta nothing
I know you’re doin’ your best
I think you’re doin’ just fine
I know it’s been a long week
And now you’re takin’ your time
Some kindness goes around
Some kinda backfires
It’s all the same to me
Ignore that voice
It puts you down
You make your choice
I’m here for you
It’s all the same to me
I got a lot on my mind
But I dunno how to say it
I know you’re doin’ your best
I think you’re doin’ just fine
Keep on keepin’ on yknow you’re not alone
And I know all your stories but I’ll listen to them again
And if you move away yknow I’ll miss your face
It’s all the same to me yknow it’s all the same to me