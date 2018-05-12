A Fantastic Live Performance With the National Symphony Orchestra: Ben Folds Presents “Brave” by Sara Bareilles

YouTube

Sara Bareilles performs her sensational hit “Brave” with the National Symphony Orchestra, as arranged by Alex Lacamoire.

New NSO Artistic Advisor Ben Folds curates and hosts a LIVE concert series called DECLASSIFIED: Ben Folds Presents. This performance featured performances by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter and Tony®-winning Broadway composer Sara Bareilles and Pulitzer prize-winning composer/singer Caroline Shaw.

Shaw, a standout among modern classical composers, won the Pulitzer Prize for Music for an a capella composition with critically-acclaimed vocal ensemble ‘Roomful Of Teeth.’

Bareilles, is a six-time Grammy®-nominated, platinum-selling, chart-topping musical artist, who also is a New York Times Best Selling author, and Tony®-nominated hit Broadway musical composer.

Conducted by Edwin Outwater, the program will featured some new orchestrations by two of the most sought-after arrangers of our generation: Rob Moose of yMusic and Bon Iver, who has played on multiple Grammy®-winning albums including Arcade Fire’s The Suburb, and Alex Lacamoire, whose orchestral work on Hamilton recently won him two Tony Awards®.

Subscribe to The Kennedy Center! bit.ly