Senate Judiciary Committee: Russia Funneled Money Through the NRA to Help Trump Steal the Presidency

The dirt just keeps being uncovered, in the greatest theft in the history of US politics: Kremlin Used NRA to Help Trump in 2016, Senate Report Says.

Documents suggest the Kremlin used the NRA to offer the campaign a back channel to Moscow—including a potential meeting between Trump and Vladimir Putin—and might have secretly funded Trump’s campaign, the committee said. One of the Russians named in the report even bragged she was part of the Trump campaign’s communications with Russia, The Daily Beast reported last year.

The NRA spent a record $30 million on Trump and the FBI is reportedly investigating whether any of the money came from Russia. U.S. law prohibits foreign money to be spent on elections.