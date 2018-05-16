Wednesday Night Badass Jam: Roosevelt Collier Rockin’ Pedal Steel: “Happy Feet”
The official music video for “Happy Feet“ by Roosevelt Collier, from his full length album “Exit 16” out on GroundUP Music. Join Roosevelt for his album release show in NYC on 5/21: lpr.com
Listen here:
North America: store.groundupmusic.net
Europe: storeeurope.groundupmusic.net
Streaming: radi.al
Produced by Michael League
Music:
Roosevelt Collier: Pedal Steel Guitar
Michael League: Bass Guitar
Jason “JT” Thomas: Drums
Bobby Sparks: Keys
Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard
Mastered by Dave McNair Mastering
Directed by Stella K