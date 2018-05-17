 

Right Wing Media Try to Whitewash Trump’s “Animals” Statement With Bad Faith Arguments

452
Politics • Views: 5,096
4

Our so-called president did it again yesterday; he made a statement so blatantly bigoted and hateful it dominated the news cycle until the next outrageously racist thing he says.

And as usual, we have a host of right wing media pundits out there trying to claim he was only referring to MS-13 gang members — and extending that to accuse liberals and the mainstream media of sympathizing with the violent MS-13 gang.

But making this bad faith argument requires you to completely ignore Trump’s long, long history of making similar statements, calling immigrants “murderers” and “rapists,” saying they come from “shithole countries,” etc. If context is supposed to be important, then Donald Trump himself is all the context you need to evaluate this disgusting comment.

And there’s a simple way to see how the right wing base really feels about undocumented immigrants: browse through the comment sections of any of these dishonest right wing defenses. Most Trump voters absolutely love it when their dear leader makes extreme dehumanizing remarks like this.

Let’s face it. This is why they voted for him.

I really don’t know why right wingers even bother trying to run interference at this point. It’s risible beyond belief. They know what kind of person Donald Trump is. Just drop the pretense and the disingenuous bad faith arguments, folks, and embrace him. He’s your guy. Why keep fighting to picture him as something he isn’t?

Also see
Trump “animals” comment: some deported immigrants are “not people” Conservative media disingenuously demanding context about Trump’s “animals” comment have ignored that same context for years

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Andy Richter Gives a Lesson in Implicit BiasAndy Richter, Conan O’Brien, and “Arrested Development” star Tony Hale are here to teach everyone a lesson about implicit bias.
teleskiguy
15 hours, 48 minutes ago
Views: 78 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Masterpiece Theater-Little WomenTonight Masterpiece Theater presents Little Women. This latest production promises to be a good one with some well known actors and actresses. The March girls are played by relative unknowns. Please check your local PBS stations for the times in ...
PhillyPretzel
4 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 226 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ry Cooder - the Prodigal Son (Live in Studio) "The Prodigal Son", Ry' Cooder's first new solo release in six years, is set for release May 11, 2018! Pre-order / stream "The Prodigal Son" here: found.ee Directed by Jeff Coffman Follow Ry:Official Website: rycooder.comFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.com LYRICSnow, the ...
Thanos
5 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 279 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Charlie Puth - ‘How Long’ [Official Video] Download and Stream "How Long": atlantic.lnk.to Pre-Order Voicenotes: atlantic.lnk.to Exclusive VoiceNotes Merchandise Bundles Available Here: smarturl.it Follow Charlie:charlieputh.comtwitter.comfacebook.cominstagram.com THE VOICENOTES TOURwith Charlie Puth and Hailee SteinfeldTickets & VIP: charlieputh.com #VoicenotesTour Dates:07/11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage07/13 – Boston, ...
Thanos
5 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 154 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Welles - Rock N Roll [Audio Only] PreOrder Welles Album "Red Trees and White Trashes" featuring "Seventeen" and "Rock N Roll"ffm.to Listen to Rock N Roll: ffm.toListen to Seventeen: ffm.to CONNECT: wellesmusic.comfacebook.cominstagram.com@wellesmusic--ROCK N ROLLdoesn't eatdoesn't sleepdoes drugsjus shrugs & says leave me beROCK N ROLLis a ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 237 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
WALK the MOON - Kamikaze (Official Video) Get WALK THE MOON's new album 'What If Nothing' featuring "Kamikaze" and "One Foot":iTunes - wtmband.comSpotify - wtmband.comApple Music - wtmband.comAmazon - wtmband.comGoogle Play - wtmband.comMerch Store - wtmband.com Catch WTM On Tour - wtmband.com Follow WALK THE MOON:walkthemoonband.comfacebook.com@WALKTHEMOONbandinstagram.com ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 429 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump Is Watching You Closer Than You Watch Him, Thanks NSA I would love to see my friends offer a string of sensible suggestions for protecting our meta data, our digital privacy as best we can in the comments. Technology cuts both ways. Corporation and governments have scale, money. We ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 462 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jacob Collier - Fields of Gold (BBC Radio Scotland Session)Just Jacob and a piano: first ever recording of a spell-binding cover, live from BBC Scotland's Pacific Quay in Glasgow. For more: bbc.co.uk
Thanos
2 weeks, 3 days ago
Views: 969 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Pete Yorn, Scarlett Johansson - Bad Dreams Listen to Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson’s “Bad Dreams” now: peteyorn.lnk.to Pre-Order Apart EP available June 1: peteyorn.lnk.to Pre-Save Apart EP available June 1: peteyorn.lnk.to apart.peteyorn.com Directed By Sophie Muller Follow Pete:facebook.com @PeteYorn instagram.com Music video by Pete Yorn ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 976 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs